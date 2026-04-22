Azerbaijan tallies state registration of property rights in 1Q2026
In the first quarter of 2026, the State Service for Property Issues registered nearly 80,000 property rights over real estate. Of these, the majority were re-registrations, with a smaller proportion being primary registrations. The service also processed thousands of technical passports and mortgage contracts during this period.
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