Azerbaijan-Georgia trade turnover gains strong foothold in 3M2026
Trade between Azerbaijan and Georgia saw growth in the first quarter of 2026. Azerbaijan's exports to Georgia increased significantly, particularly in non-oil products. Meanwhile, imports from Georgia also rose during the same period.
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