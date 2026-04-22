Moody’s Ratings assigns PASHA Bank Ba2 rating with positive outlook

International rating agency Moody’s Ratings has assessed the performance of PASHA Bank, assigning the Bank a long-term local and foreign currency deposit rating of Ba2 and a positive outlook.

According to the agency, PASHA Bank - one of the three largest banks in the country holds a significant position in both the lending and deposit markets. The Bank’s Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of ba3 is supported by a strong capital position, adequate profitability, and high liquidity indicators.

Moody’s also highlights a positive outlook for the Bank’s future performance. Strong capital preservation, robust liquidity and stable profitability are viewed as key factors supporting the Bank’s resilience over the next 12–18 months.

PASHA Bank Executive Board Member and Chief Financial Officer Murad Suleymanov stated that the Moody’s assessment once again confirms the Bank’s financial strength and governance quality:

“The ratings confirmed by Moody’s and the positive outlook clearly demonstrate that our financial resilience and development strategy are recognized internationally. This assessment reflects both our financial performance and our transparent, responsible governance approach.”

In its report, Moody’s notes that the Bank’s capital adequacy remains among the highest in the country and is expected to stay strong going forward. At the same time, an improvement in asset quality is observed, supported by the growing repayment capacity of borrowers amid the development of the non-oil sector.

From a liquidity perspective, the Bank maintains a strong position, with liquid assets forming a significant share of total assets and the majority of funding provided through customer deposits.

In addition, Standard & Poor’s affirmed PASHA Bank’s credit rating at BB-/B with a positive outlook in 2026. The Bank was also named “Best Bank in Azerbaijan” and “Best SME Bank in Azerbaijan” for 2026 by International Investor Magazine.

In recent years, PASHA Bank has received multiple prestigious international awards. In 2024–2025, the Bank was recognized by Euromoney, Global Finance, and the Stevie Awards, becoming the first bank in Azerbaijan to receive a Gold Stevie Award in the “Company of the Year” category.