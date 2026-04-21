Uzbekneftegaz, Russia’s Burintech agree to strengthen partnership with new roadmap

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 21. Uzbekneftegaz and Russia’s Burintech have agreed to develop and sign a joint roadmap aimed at systematically expanding their cooperation, Trend reports via the Uzbek company.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Abdugani Sanginov, Chairman of the Management Board of Uzbekneftegaz, and the leadership of Burintech on the sidelines of the international industrial exhibition “INNOPROM. Central Asia” in Tashkent.

According to the statement, the sides are currently cooperating in the field of deep drilling. At the beginning of the talks, the sides reviewed the implementation of existing agreements and noted a positive dynamic in their ongoing partnership. Particular attention was given to the introduction of advanced technologies and modern equipment used in the drilling and repair of oil and gas wells.

During the discussion, the parties also explored promising areas for further cooperation, including the potential supply and deployment of next-generation drilling equipment in Uzbekistan. In addition, concrete measures were identified to accelerate current projects and improve their overall efficiency.

Burintech operates out of Russia, specializing in the production of equipment, tools, and chemical reagents essential for drilling and well-servicing operations. The organization’s yearly earnings are recorded at $118 million.