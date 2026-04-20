Azerbaijan bestows State Customs Committee with new authority — decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. The State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan has been granted new authority, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the decree approved by President Ilham Aliyev on the “Distribution of Powers Among Entities Conducting Operational and Investigative Activities.”

The changes are outlined in the decree “On the distribution of powers among operational-search entities in carrying out operational-search activities.”

According to the decree, as part of the fight against organized crime in the economic sphere, in addition to the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy, the State Customs Committee will also monitor buildings (including residential premises), fenced-off construction sites, structures, land plots, vehicles, and other objects within the scope of its authority.