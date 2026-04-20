Azerbaijan's Expressbank leads for complaints in March 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Expressbank was the most complained-about bank in Azerbaijan in March of this year, Trend reports via the country's Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

During the reporting month, Expressbank OJSC was the most complained-about bank.

Thus, in the above complaint index, Expressbank OJSC took first place with an index of 2.64.

"The index was calculated based on the principle of proportionality of complaints received by the CBA regarding the customer services of a given bank, taking into account the volume and scope of financial services provided by that bank," the CBA's statement noted.

Expressbank, the first commercial bank among the existing ones, was established on June 21, 1989, operating for a long period under the name "Azernagliyyatbank". The bank was licensed by the CBA on December 30, 1992. By the decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders made on February 1, 2010, the name of Azernagliyyatbank OJSC was changed to Expressbank OJSC. The relevant amendment to the charter was registered on March 4, 2010.

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Expressbank OJSC is Afgan Javadov. The bank has an authorized capital of 112.5 million manat ($66 million).

The shareholders of the bank are Hafiz Seyidov with a 19.9832% share, Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency public legal entity with a 0.3794% share, Azenco Group LLC with a 48.7833% share, and Energoservis LLC with a 30.8541% share.