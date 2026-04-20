U.S. does not take agreement seriously - Iranian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. US military threats against Iranian ships and Washington's illogical demands on Tehran indicate that the US is not serious about resolving the situation in the Persian Gulf region, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said during a telephone conversation with his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar, Trend reports.

He said threats against Iranian ports and ships, as well as Washington's illogical demands, demonstrate the US's lack of commitment to a regional solution to the problem.

Araghchi added that the US's contradictory position and violation of the ceasefire indicate their insincere intentions.

Iran's Foreign Minister stressed that his country "will use all available means to protect its interests and national security." He also noted that consultations are ongoing to ensure peace and security in the region.