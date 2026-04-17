Armenia working on opening regional communications on basis of reciprocity - Deputy FM

ANTALYA, Türkiye, April 17. Armenia is working to open regional communications on a reciprocal basis, Vahan Kostanyan, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, told Azerbaijani journalists on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, Trend's special correspondent reports.

According to him, the country is actively involved in the process of restoring regional connectivity.

"Today, however, there is a new starting point, based on mutual political commitments to open regional communications on a reciprocal basis. We are now actively working in this direction," Kostanyan said.