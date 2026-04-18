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Azerbaijani oil plummets in price

Oil&Gas Materials 18 April 2026 09:08 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani oil plummets in price

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Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, dropped by $11.06, or 9.6%, on April 17 from the previous level, coming in at $104.49 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light crude went down by $10.50, or 9.4%, to $101.33 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude decreased by $11.22, or 13.3%, to $73.20 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea fell by $17.01, or 14.6%, to $99.26 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

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