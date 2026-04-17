Azerbaijani and Armenian parliamentary speakers meet in Türkiye's Istanbul (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. A bilateral meeting was held between the Speakers of the Parliaments of Azerbaijan and Armenia within the framework of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Istanbul, Türkiye, today, a source in the Azerbaijani parliament told Trend.

The meeting positively noted recent processes related to strengthening peace and stability within the framework of the normalization of relations between the two countries, as well as the establishment and expansion of trade relations.

The conversation emphasized the role of the IPU Assembly as an important platform for inter-parliamentary cooperation, and in this regard, the efforts of the Secretary General of the organization, Martin Chungong, in establishing a dialogue between the Speakers of the Parliaments of Azerbaijan and Armenia were highly appreciated, and gratitude was expressed.

The speakers positively assessed the contacts between the parliamentary delegations within the framework of international organizations after the meeting held in Geneva in October 2025 and agreed to continue these contacts.

At the meeting, the speakers emphasized the importance of continuing constructive parliamentary dialogue to further strengthen trust between the two societies.