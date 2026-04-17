Uzbekistan, China’s Qingdao agree to expand joint investment projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 17. Uzbekistan and China’s Qingdao have agreed to expand the number of joint investment projects, Trend reports via the Uzbek Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between the Deputy Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, Odilkhon Rustamov, and a delegation from Qingdao, a major city in China’s Shandong Province.

During the talks, the sides identified priority areas for investment cooperation, including construction and design, building materials production, transport and logistics, metallurgy, agriculture, and the food industry. Special attention was given to strengthening practical cooperation between business communities in Uzbekistan and China.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to proceed from cooperation to the practical implementation and development of specific investment projects.

Meanwhile, bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and China continues to show strong growth momentum. Trade turnover reached $17.8 billion in 2025 and maintained its upward trajectory in early 2026, increasing by 53.4 percent in the first quarter of the year.