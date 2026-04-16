President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to President of Türkiye

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolence to President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

My dear Brother,

We were deeply shocked and saddened by the news of the loss of life and the injuries of many people, most of them children, as a result of an armed attack on a school in Kahramanmaraş.

We are extremely outraged by this horrific incident and strongly condemn this act of cruelty directed against children.

In these difficult moments, I share your grief and, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, extend my deepest condolences to you, the families and loved ones of those killed, and the brotherly people of Türkiye. I wish you patience and a speedy recovery to the injured.

May Allah rest their souls in peace!" the letter reads.