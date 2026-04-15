Azerbaijani diaspora reviews educational success of Karabakh weekend school in Nantes

Photo: State Committee for Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Representatives from Azerbaijan's State Committee on Work with Diaspora visited the "Karabakh" Azerbaijani weekend school in Nantes, France, to observe its educational processes, Trend reports via the committee.

According to the committee, the school, named after the Karabakh region, which holds great significance for Azerbaijan and the Turkic world, was established in Nantes on the initiative of First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva, and continues to operate successfully.

The head of the school, Toghrul Zeynalov, and teacher Aynura Hajiyeva, who is supported by the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, delivered reports outlining the institution’s activities.

Deputy Chairman of the committee, Vagif Seyidbayov, highlighted the importance of the school’s work, noting that the knowledge and values formed there would play a significant role in the future lives of Azerbaijani compatriots, and wished them continued educational success.

The meeting was held in an open and productive atmosphere, featuring an exchange of views with the participation of the school staff and parents. It was emphasized that the weekend school not only teaches language and culture but also helps develop a new generation of diaspora youth equipped with modern digital skills and global thinking, contributing to a positive image of Azerbaijan abroad.