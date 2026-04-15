World Bank highlights Georgia's exchange rate trends, reserve stability for Mar. 2026
Photo: World Bank
In March 2026, the Georgian lari showed mixed performance against major currencies, while international reserves declined slightly, maintaining a strong buffer for imports despite the decrease.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy