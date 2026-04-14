Kyrgyzstan upgrades key highway to enhance road safety and regional mobility
The upgrade of the Osh–Kara-Suu road underscores Kyrgyzstan’s efforts to enhance logistics efficiency and facilitate trade and passenger movement through improved transport infrastructure.
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