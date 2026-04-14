Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament departs for working visit to Türkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. The Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, has left for a working visit to Istanbul, Türkiye, a source in the parliament told Trend.

The source noted that the speaker departed for Istanbul to participate in the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the 5th Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network.

At the Istanbul Ataturk International Airport, Gafarova was met by the Ambassador of Azerbaijan, Rashad Mammadov, the Consul General of the country in Istanbul, Narmina Mustafayeva, and other officials.

According to information, within the framework of the visit, the speaker plans to have several meetings with the heads of the parliamentary delegations participating in the event.