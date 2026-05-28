Footage of meeting with residents of Boyuk Galaderesi village of Shusha published on President Ilham Aliyev's social media pages (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. Footage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's meeting with residents of Boyuk Galaderesi village of the Shusha district has been posted on his social media pages, Trend reports.

"If the National Leader Heydar Aliyev had not come to power at that time, it is difficult to say what the fate of our people and our state would be now. In any case, at that time, Azerbaijan was facing a great disaster. At that time, the war was stopped, a step was taken towards development, and strength was gathered. During my time, we longed for the day of freedom every day and brought it closer every day. You, as well as the people who lived in these areas, know very well how difficult the terrain is both here and in Lachin, Kalbajar, Fuzuli, Jabrayil; there were seven lines of defense and mines there. Our heroic children, putting their chests forward and sacrificing themselves, broke through those lines, and in just 44 days, we forced Armenia to sign an act of capitulation.

There has never been such an absolute Victory either before or after that," the post reads.