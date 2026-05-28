Air Astana plans resumption of capital flights to Shymkent and Kyzylorda from June 12

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 28. Kazakhstan's carrier Air Astana plans to resume direct domestic flights from the capital city of Astana to Shymkent and Kyzylorda starting June 12, 2026, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

According to the airline's operational schedule, the resumed flights along the Astana–Shymkent–Astana and Astana–Kyzylorda–Astana routes will operate three times per week, with departures scheduled every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Air Astana plans to utilize these weekend frequencies to satisfy growing domestic passenger demand and enhance logistical links between the capital hub and the southern regions of the republic.

To facilitate early travel planning, the carrier opened ticket sales for both routes on May 26, 2026, integrating the scheduled services into its broader domestic network.