Prime Minister of Croatia sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia Andrej Plenković sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Dear President,

On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I would like to extend my congratulations to you and to the people of Azerbaijan, on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Croatia and in my personal capacity.

The Republic of Croatia attaches great importance to further strengthening our bilateral ties across various fields through dialogue, mutual respect, and cooperation. I am confident that the friendship and strategic partnership between Croatia and Azerbaijan will continue to deepen through our joint efforts, to the benefit of both our nations.

The Republic of Croatia is interested in further strengthening our overall cooperation, especially in the fields of trade and energy security. Our economic cooperation is of particular significance and holds substantial potential for further development, particularly through encouraging closer collaboration between Croatian and Azerbaijani companies and increasing mutual investments.

Reiterating my best wishes on this occasion, please accept, Mr President, the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter reads.