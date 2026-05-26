Uzbekistan, China deepen regional and energy co-op through landmark deals

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 26. Uzbekistan and China have further strengthened regional and energy cooperation through new agreements covering investment, technology, and the development of green energy, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek government.

The agreements were signed during the 3rd Uzbekistan-China Interregional Forum held under the theme “Joint Modernization Through High-Quality Development,” which took place on May 21–22 in the Chinese city of Xi’an.

The forum brought together approximately 2,000 participants, including government officials, regional leaders, business representatives, researchers, and entrepreneurs from both countries.

Hosted by the Shaanxi provincial government, the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, and Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade, the event aimed to strengthen direct ties between Uzbek and Chinese regions, expand investment cooperation, and promote joint scientific and technological initiatives.

As part of the forum, Uzbekistan’s National Research Institute for Renewable Energy Sources under the Ministry of Energy signed a memorandum of cooperation with China’s Inner Mongolia Technology University and China Datang Corporation.

The agreement focuses on scientific and technological collaboration in renewable energy, the introduction of innovative technologies, and the expansion of joint research projects in the field of green energy.

During the discussions, the parties reviewed opportunities for more efficient utilization of renewable energy resources, strengthening scientific capacity, expanding investment cooperation, and exchanging international experience.

Officials described the memorandum as an important step toward reinforcing long-term Uzbekistan-China cooperation in the energy sector, while supporting green economy principles and sustainable development objectives.

The opening ceremony of the forum coincided with the launch of the 10th Silk Road International Expo and brought together more than 700 senior officials and business leaders.

Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjayev and several Chinese and Uzbek regional leaders highlighted the rapid growth of bilateral ties and the increasing role of interregional cooperation in driving economic development.

At the meeting it was noted that, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and China has tripled over the past five years, reaching nearly $18 billion in 2025, while Chinese direct investment in Uzbekistan rose fivefold to $17 billion.

More than 5,400 joint ventures involving Chinese capital currently operate in Uzbekistan across sectors including energy, chemicals, machinery, textiles, agriculture, and infrastructure.

The forum also featured panel sessions on trade and investment, scientific innovation, green development, agriculture, tourism, and women’s entrepreneurship, resulting in several additional investment and cooperation agreements.

Uzbekistan additionally showcased its economic and tourism potential through a 2,000-square-meter national pavilion at the Xi’an International Exhibition Center, which organizers expect to attract more than 10,000 visitors.