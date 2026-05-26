Azerbaijan appoints chairpersons to several courts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Chairpersons have been appointed to a number of courts in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

The decree shows that the following judges have been appointed chairpersons of the courts of appeal:

Mubariz Akbaov - Chairperson of the Baku Court of Appeal

Tofig Pashayev - Chairperson of the Sumgayit Court of Appeal

Nuru Guliyev - Chairperson of the Sheki Court of Appeal

Vali Abdullayev - Chairperson of the Shirvan Court of Appeal;

Rashad Aliyev was appointed Chairperson of the Sumgayit Grave Crimes Court, and Rafail Aliyev - Chairperson of the Sheki Grave Crimes Court;

In accordance with Article 94 and Part 2 of Article 97 of the Law of Azerbaijan "On courts and judges", Fikrat Huseynov was appointed Chairperson of the Administrative Board of the Shirvan Court of Appeal for the courts of appeal;

Zaur Hajiyev was dismissed from the post of judge of the Baku Military Court and appointed judge of the Baku Grave Crimes Court for the courts of aggravated crimes. Gunel Samadova was dismissed from the post of judge of the Baku Military Court and appointed judge of the Baku Grave Crimes Court. Azer Taghiyev was dismissed from the post of judge of the Sabail District Court of Baku and appointed judge of the Sumgayit Grave Crimes Court;

Taleh Mustafayev, judge of the Goranboy District Court, was dismissed from his position and appointed as judge of the Ganja Military Court;

Gunduz Shirinov, judge and Chairperson of the Samukh District Court, was dismissed from his position and appointed as judge and Chairperson of the Ganja Commercial Court;

Vahid Sadigov, judge and Chairperson of the Baku City District Court, was appointed as judge and Chairperson of the Baku City Khatai District Court;

For ​​district (city) courts, Tarlan Nusratov was relieved of his duties as judge and Chairperson of the Jabrayil District Court and appointed as judge and Chairperson of the Khankendi City Court. Shahriyar Aliyev was relieved of his duties as judge of the Khatai District Court of Baku and appointed as judge and Chairperson of the Kurdamir District Court. Nural Aliyev was appointed as judge and Chairperson of the Samukh District Court.