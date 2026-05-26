Emin Agalarov reveals number of trees and other plants adapted to coastal climate at Sea Breeze

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. As many as 11 million trees and other vegetations adapted to the coastal climate have been already planted at Sea Breeze, President of Agalarov Development and founder of the Sea Breeze resort town, Emin Aghalarov, said, answering questions of moderator - Kommersant FM host Petr Kosenko during the "New Geography of Investments" session, Trend reports.

Agalarov spoke about the project's development, infrastructure expansion, and investment strategy.

According to him, Sea Breeze continues its extensive landscaping program using plants adapted to the region's climate.

"We import plants from Spain—palms, agaves, rosemary, and other species. We spent 20 years selecting them to withstand the climate, wind, and salty environment. Now they're thriving," he said.

The founder of Sea Breeze emphasized that the project's development was made possible by the creation of modern infrastructure, including roads, power supply, and water resources.

"Previously, there was a water shortage, forcing us to resort to expensive solutions. Today, a central water supply has been connected, which has allowed us to significantly expand landscaping and develop the area," noted Agalarov.

According to him, special attention is being paid to the sustainability of the water supply system and the creation of backup capacity to preserve green spaces.

He also emphasized that the project's investment model is aimed at a new generation of investors, and that development is supported by flexible financial instruments and maximum return guarantees.

"We are confident in the foundation we've built over 20 years, and we can offer investors clear and transparent terms," ​​added the president of Agalarov Development.