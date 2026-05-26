Russian tourist arrivals to Azerbaijan set for strong growth next year - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. The number of Russian tourists visiting Azerbaijan could reach one million next year, Russia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan, Mikhail Yevdokimov said, Trend reports.

He made the announcement during the “Investments in the Caspian Region” business panel in Baku.

"Russian-Azerbaijani relations continue to develop actively, and Azerbaijan is becoming an increasingly popular destination for Russian tourists.

More and more Russians are traveling to Azerbaijan. And not only to the beautiful white city of Baku, but also, of course, to Sea Breeze," he said.

The ambassador noted that close humanitarian, economic, and social ties exist between the two countries.

“Many Russians live in Azerbaijan, and many Azerbaijanis live in Russia. These are strong ties between the two countries and between the people,” the ambassador emphasized.

Yevdokimov also stated that trade turnover between the two countries is approaching $5 billion, and the parties are working to develop non-oil exports.

“We work with national currencies, the ruble and the manat. We have no problems with financing,” Yevdokimov noted.

He also noted that a meeting between Russian and Azerbaijani parliamentarians will take place in Azerbaijan in June.

At the same time, the diplomat expressed hope for an increase in tourist traffic.

“We do hope to reach one million Russian tourists in Azerbaijan next year,” Yevdokimov added.

According to him, international events, including the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix and the Dream Fest, are generating additional interest in Azerbaijan among Russian tourists.