SİMA Digital Signature in Birbank!

SİMA, the new-generation biometric signature, has been integrated into the Birbank mobile application.

Now, when registering in the mobile app, citizens will be able to instantly verify their identity through the facial recognition technology of “SİMA İmza.”

During the process, which takes just 1 minute, the user’s digital signature will be created within Birbank. “SİMA İmza” will be used for remote identity verification and document signing both in Birbank and on other platforms related to the Bir ecosystem.

This new feature applies to both new users and existing users registered with Birbank when they log out of the mobile app and log back in.

The new integration not only provides users with a faster, more convenient, and innovative digital identification experience, but also contributes to the development of the digital ecosystem.

About “SİMA İmza”

SİMA, the new-generation digital signature, was created by “AzInTelecom,” one of the companies of AZCON Holding. Currently, the “SİMA İmza” application has been downloaded more than 6,5 million times. It is possible to obtain a digital signature free of charge through the “SİMA İmza” mobile application without visiting a service center.