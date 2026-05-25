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President of Moldova sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 25 May 2026 19:51 (UTC +04:00)
President of Moldova sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev
Photo: AZERTAC
Aysel Mammadli
Aysel Mammadli
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. President of Moldova Maia Sandu has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

''Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of the people of Moldova, I warmly congratulate you and the people of Azerbaijan on your Independence Day.

On this special occasion, I wish you, your family, and the people of Azerbaijan peace and prosperity. Moldova hopes for lasting peace in the South Caucasus, and we believe that dialogue and cooperation are the surest path to stability and progress.

Azerbaijan has always been a reliable friend to Moldova, and I look forward to continuing our dialogue.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration,'' the letter reads.

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