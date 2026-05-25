Azerbaijan ratifies Interior Ministry cooperation agreement with Latvia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. An agreement on cooperation between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of the Interior of the Republic of Latvia has been approved, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, once the Agreement enters into force, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan must ensure compliance with its provisions, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan must notify the Government of the Republic of Latvia of the completion of the domestic procedures necessary for the Agreement to enter into force.

Meanwhile, the agreement was signed on April 22, 2026, in Baku.