President Berdimuhamedov orders creation of Turkmenistan's WTO negotiation group

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 25. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov ordered the creation of a National Negotiation Group to coordinate the country’s cooperation with the World Trade Organization (WTO), Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen government.

The instruction was given during a Cabinet meeting following a report by Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov on progress in cooperation with the WTO.

According to the report, the National Negotiation Group will coordinate Turkmenistan’s further integration into the global trading system. The structure is expected to conduct direct negotiations and participate in WTO training programs and meetings as observers.

The report also said that Turkmenistan plans to hold another meeting of the specialized working group on June 10 to discuss the final version of the country’s Memorandum on Foreign Trade Rules.

In addition, Turkmenistan and the WTO plan to begin consultations on selecting a chair country for the working group on Turkmenistan from among states of the European and Asia-Pacific regions.