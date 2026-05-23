Afghanistan opens key railway port on Hairatan–Mazar-i-Sharif line

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 23. A new railway logistics facility has officially opened in Afghanistan following the completion of construction and restoration work on the Hairatan–Mazar-i-Sharif railway line, Trend reports via the Uzbek Railways.

The inauguration ceremony on May 21 celebrated the launch of Railway Port No. 5, a dry terminal specifically designed for the reception, unloading, temporary storage, and distribution of rail cargo.

Dignitaries from Uzbekistan and Afghanistan were present at the event, emphasizing the significance of enhancing rail connectivity and logistics infrastructure to bolster regional transportation networks.

During the ceremony, the terminal welcomed its inaugural freight train, with unloading activities commencing right away, thus initiating comprehensive operations at the facility.

In parallel to this event, Zufar Narzullaev, Chairman of Uzbek Railways, engaged in discussions with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs. Their conversations centered on enhancing the capacity of the Hairatan–Mazar-i-Sharif route and broadening associated infrastructure.

Special emphasis was placed on the initiative to build an additional 1,650-meter railway spur at the Naibabad station, which is intended to enhance wagon-handling capacity, minimize downtime, and boost the overall efficiency of this transport hub.

Afghan officials have directed the relevant agencies to facilitate the prompt execution of technical and construction activities in collaboration with their Uzbek counterparts. They have also indicated their willingness to increase cargo throughput and ensure seamless train operations.

Sogdiana Trans, a subsidiary of Uzbek Railways, is currently responsible for the operation and maintenance of the Hairatan–Mazar-i-Sharif railway line, as well as overseeing freight transportation along this corridor.

The Hairatan–Mazar-i-Sharif railway line in northern Afghanistan serves as a key transport corridor linking the country with Uzbekistan. The 75-kilometre single-track line connects the border town of Hairatan, located on the Amu Darya River, with Mazar-i-Sharif, one of Afghanistan’s major economic centres. It plays a crucial role in facilitating freight movement, with goods entering Afghanistan through Uzbekistan and then distributed across the country.