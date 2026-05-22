Azerbaijani official calls for advanced solutions in post-conflict reconstruction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Reconstruction should not be limited to restoring the standards that existed in the past, but should also use the advanced solutions, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, Emin Huseynov, said, Trend reports.

The official made the remark at the event "From Urbicide to Revival: Sustainable Reconstruction, Resettlement, and Development in Azerbaijan’s Liberated Territories" held within the framework of WUF13.

According to him, it took a year to open a safe corridor of just 20 meters to supply electricity to Aghdam. Electricity is a prerequisite for the implementation of all other projects.

Huseynov noted that the destruction in the areas was not limited to above-ground structures.

"Vandalism also covered the underground infrastructure. All pipes, communication lines, and engineering networks were destroyed. Their reconstruction required a long time and large resources," he stressed.

The special representative noted that one of the main principles of Azerbaijan's recovery model is the application of modern technologies.

"Reconstruction shouldn't be limited to restoring the standards that existed in the past. The world is changing, technologies are developing, and we must use the advanced solutions to achieve better quality results in a shorter time," added Huseynov.

He also emphasized that the success of restoration and reconstruction projects depends on the involvement of people in the process. People must be heard, their opinions must be taken into account, and they must become active participants in this process. Only in this case can the created living spaces be sustainable and long-lasting.

Today marks the final day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

One of the highlights of the third day was the signing of a sister-city memorandum between the Azerbaijani city of Shusha and the Turkish city of Trabzon.

The fourth day of WUF13 featured a broad program of events dedicated to urbanization, climate change, inclusive urban development, housing policy, and sustainable governance.

The fifth day of WUF13 continued discussions on the global housing crisis, the creation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, the use of artificial intelligence in urban management, green urbanization, and social equality.

One of the important events of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) Cities Forum, held on the fourth day, was the announcement of Almaty’s official accession to the “Declaration of Intent on the Establishment of the SPECA Smart Climate-Resilient Cities Forum.”

Also, for the first time in WUF history and at Azerbaijan’s initiative, the “WUF13 NGO Forum: Global Partnership and Decision-Making” was held.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.