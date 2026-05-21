King of Saudi Arabia sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh.

Your Excellency, Dear Brother,

On the occasion of your country’s Independence Day, I convey to Your Excellency my most sincere congratulations and best wishes.

I wish you robust health and happiness, and the Government and the people of the brotherly Republic of Azerbaijan continued development and prosperity.

We express our highest consideration and esteem to Your Excellency," the letter reads.