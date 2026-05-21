President of Egypt congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"His Excellency, Mr. President,

I have the honor to convey to Your Excellency and your friendly people my heartfelt greetings and best wishes on your commemoration of Azerbaijan’s Republic Day.

As we join you in celebrating this momentous occasion, I would like to commend the friendly relations binding Egypt and Azerbaijan, reaffirming my commitment to working closely with you to further deepen and expand our relations across multiple levels of common interest for the benefit of our two friendly peoples.

Dear Mr. President, please accept my sincere wishes for the best of your personal well-being and for the progress and prosperity of the friendly Azerbaijani people.

Highest consideration and appreciation," the letter reads.