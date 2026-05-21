King of Thailand sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbijan, May 21. His Majesty Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua, King of Thailand, has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"On the occasion of the Independence Day and National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to extend my cordial congratulations and best wishes for Your Excellency’s good health and happiness, as well as for the peace and prosperity of the Republic of Azerbaijan and its people.

The over three-decade-long friendship between Thailand and the Republic of Azerbaijan has indeed made remarkable advances on the basis of mutual understanding and shared objectives. I firmly believe that, with our strong commitment, we will continue to work closely together to strengthen our friendly relations and to advance our cooperative efforts even further, especially in trade, investment, and tourism, for the greater mutual benefit and progress of our two countries and peoples in the years ahead," the letter reads.