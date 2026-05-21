Digital models of urban areas set to transform city management - Beam GSH

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Digital models of cities and villages could completely transform the approach to urban management in the near future, and Azerbaijan is already implementing such technologies in the restoration of Karabakh and historical sites, Murad Abdulayev, head of Beam GSH, told Trend on the margins of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.

According to him, the company was one of the first in Azerbaijan to begin developing Building Information Modeling (BIM) technologies, which are gradually evolving into the creation of comprehensive digital models of cities.

“We work with digital technologies and laser scanning. We are among the first in Azerbaijan to develop Building Information Modeling, which is gradually evolving into City Information Modeling. In other words, we have already partially and fully designed villages within an information model,” he said.

Abdulayev noted that in the future, cities could be designed in a modular fashion, by districts and neighborhoods, within a unified digital system that integrates road networks, engineering infrastructure, and data from various government agencies.

According to him, such an approach will significantly simplify the management of the urban environment and coordination among government agencies.

“This will result in a simpler system to operate, as road networks and infrastructure will be integrated into a single digital model, making it easier for all government agencies to work, and the urban environment as a whole will be much easier to manage,” he emphasized.

The company’s head said that Beam GSH already has practical experience implementing similar projects in Karabakh. Specifically, the company’s specialists worked on the design of four villages and the development of their urban planning justifications.

In addition, the company participated in the restoration of historical sites in Shusha, including the famous Ganja Gate and part of the fortress wall.

“We performed laser scanning. Based on the laser scan, we identified all the areas that were damaged and provided solutions on how to prevent further damage and restore them. Using this digital model, we fully restored the Ganja Gate and the wall, which everyone now admires and takes photos in front of,” Abdulayev noted.

He added that in addition to historical restoration work, the company also carries out infrastructure and civil engineering projects—ranging from boiler rooms and schools to administrative buildings. Since 2018, Beam GSH has completed more than 100 projects.

Today marks the fifth day of WUF13 in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

One of the highlights of the third day was the signing of a sister-city memorandum between the Azerbaijani city of Shusha and the Turkish city of Trabzon.

The fourth day of WUF13 featured a broad program of events dedicated to urbanization, climate change, inclusive urban development, housing policy, and sustainable governance.

One of the important events of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) Cities Forum, held on the fourth day, was the announcement of Almaty’s official accession to the “Declaration of Intent on the Establishment of the SPECA Smart Climate-Resilient Cities Forum.”

Also, for the first time in WUF history and at Azerbaijan’s initiative, the “WUF13 NGO Forum: Global Partnership and Decision-Making” was held.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.