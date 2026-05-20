USTKE VP highlights Kanak youth's role in New Caledonia protests

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The youth of Kanak played a key role in the 2024 protests against France’s policies in New Caledonia and continue to be a central force in the struggle for the territory’s future, Rock Haocas, vice president of the Union of Kanak Workers and Employers (USTKE), said, Trend reports.

Speaking at the international conference 'The Role of Youth in Urban Planning in the Decolonization Process,' held as part of the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13), Haocas emphasized that, in territories still under colonial domination, urban development continues to reflect externally imposed models, rather than locally driven frameworks

“We, the countries still under colonial rule, do not ask ourselves this question. It is the colonizer who continues to impose its model on us,” he said.

Furthermore, Rock Haocas noted that for the Kanak people, the primary task is the “decolonization of consciousness” and the building of an independent state.

He recalled the events of May 2024 in New Caledonia, when youth protests erupted following France’s attempts to change the territory’s electoral system.

“Thanks to the mobilization of the country’s youth, especially Kanak youth, who were not necessarily politicized but were directly facing problems with education, housing, and employment, people rose on May 13, 2024,” he stated.

According to him, the protests were spontaneous and arose in response to the French government’s actions regarding the territory’s future.

“If we don’t engage with young people, it is not the future that is at risk, but ourselves,” he emphasized.

The USTKE vice president also noted the importance of combining global reflection with local action.

“Reflection may be global, but action always remains local,” he said.

Haocas added that Kanak youth face not only the consequences of the colonial legacy but also internal social stratification between young people living in cities and those who maintain ties to traditional communities and culture.

He also emphasized the importance of international solidarity and regional cooperation, particularly with Vanuatu, which has a similar historical experience.

“It is necessary to build networks of solidarity and exchange experiences with neighboring countries that face similar challenges regarding youth and urbanization,” he noted.

Haocas Rock separately addressed the issue of language and terminology.

“Colonization also occurs through words. Perhaps it is time to reconsider certain terms and use words that reflect our own realities,” he said.

Today, the fourth day of the WUF13 conference is taking place in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.