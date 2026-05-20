Urban Transitions Mission urges housing sector overhaul for climate action

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. A fundamental shift in the housing sector is necessary to achieve climate goals, Giorgia Rambelli, Director of Innovation at the Urban Transitions Mission, said, Trend reports.

She made the statement during a session titled “Decarbonizing housing and buildings at the City-Industry-Climate Nexus” as part of WUF13.

"The housing sector and the built environment are at the very heart of both the urban climate challenge and the global development agenda. A fundamental shift is needed in this sector to achieve our climate goals. The buildings and construction sector alone accounts for approximately 37% of global CO2 emissions and represents 28% of global energy consumption,” she said.

According to Rambelli, this sector alone accounts for nearly 50% of global material extraction, representing the largest material footprint among all industries on the planet.

“Cities are very well aware of this challenge and its potential impact on communities. And they feel a strong sense of responsibility for shaping their sustainable future, while also recognizing the potential for decarbonization and enhancing the sustainability of our built environment,” she noted.

Furthermore, Rambelli emphasized that 14,000 communities worldwide have already joined the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy and are committed to reducing emissions and implementing ambitious climate adaptation strategies.

“In all these plans, the built environment and housing measures play an extremely important and central role. An increasing number of cities around the world are also going even further in their commitments by setting long-term goals to achieve net-zero emissions,” she said.

She added that 145 cities from 52 countries have joined the Urban Transitions Mission and are working to mobilize decision-makers at all levels of government to prioritize systemic measures for implementing urban transformation.

“By joining forces and promoting technical, financial, and regulatory solutions and approaches at every stage of climate action, they aim not only to address the most urgent and complex needs but also to shape a sustainable future for our communities,” Rambelli emphasized.

Today, the fourth day of the WUF13 conference is taking place in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.