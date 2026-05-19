Third day of 13th World Urban Forum wraps up in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. The third day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) has concluded in Baku, Trend reports.

More than 40,000 participants from 182 countries have registered for the forum, making it one of the largest gatherings in the history of the World Urban Forum, one of the world’s leading platforms focused on urban planning and sustainable development.

In the course of the forum, Azerbaijan's Shusha and Türkiye's Trabzon signed a memorandum on establishing sister-city relations today.

Furthermore, for the first time in the history of the World Urban Forum, the "WUF13 NGO Forum: Global Partnerships and Decision-Making" took place at the initiative of Azerbaijan. Additionally, an exhibition titled "Second Life - Painting on Carpets" was displayed within the framework of the EXPO URBAN exhibition.

The program for the third day focused primarily on the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, and innovative urbanization models.

One of the main sessions of the day was a dialogue titled "Global Housing Crisis: What is the Plan?", during which participants discussed housing affordability, social equity, and the improvement of urban living conditions.

Simultaneously, organizers held sessions on topics including "Social and Economic Power of Housing," "Artificial Intelligence for Cities," "From Data to Decisions: Artificial Intelligence, Spatial Analysis, and Housing for All," "Climate-Resilient Cities and Communities," and "Urban Planning is Climate Action."

Experts and representatives of international organizations particularly emphasized the role of digital technologies, data-driven management, and green solutions in the future development of cities.

The third day also featured events on vital topics such as "Housing for All," "Safe and Sustainable Living for Women's Empowerment," "Inclusive Cities for Persons with Disabilities," "The Role of Youth in Urban Governance," "Directing Climate Finance to Cities," "Sustainable and Accessible Transport," "Restoration of War-Torn Cities," and "Transformation of Informal Settlements."

Furthermore, discussions regarding the link between urbanization and environmental sustainability advanced during events focused on "Heat-Resilient Cities," "Nature-Based Solutions," "Green and Sustainable Living," "Water Resources Management," and "Energy Justice in Cities."

The day also stood out for the official presentation of the "World Cities Report 2026," high-level meetings focused on the African region and other international platforms, and special sessions dedicated to urban development and housing policy.

The forum, which runs through May 22, is jointly organized by the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat) and the Government of Azerbaijan. Held under the theme “Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities,” WUF13 is focusing on issues including the global housing crisis, sustainable urbanization, climate resilience, and modern urban governance.

Below are some photos from the third day of WUF13 from the Baku Olympic Stadium:

Photo - Arif Guluzade