Azerbaijan emerges as key platform for int'l cooperation, UN-Habitat official says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Azerbaijan has become an important platform for cooperation, Christian Mensah, the Secretary to the Governing Bodies and Chief of Inter-Governmental Relations at UN-Habitat, said, Trend reports.

He made the statement at the NGO Forum titled "Global Partnership and Decision-Making" held as a part of the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku

''Peace and development mean sustainable human development. Azerbaijan’s efforts to promote multilateralism, including its chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, once again demonstrate that Azerbaijan stands out in this regard,'' he added.

According to him, WUF13 must ensure a coordinated and broadly represented civil society.

“For the first time at the Urban Planning Forum, NGOs from the Global South are holding a joint event. A 78-square-meter pavilion has been allocated for this purpose. This ensures their participation in global policy and enhances the role of NGOs in inclusive urban planning processes. At the same time, we must not forget about regions that are underrepresented. The differences between the Global South and the Global North are defining factors. Sometimes countries are divided into developed and developing nations. In this context, where does Azerbaijan stand? Azerbaijan is sufficiently developed and has become an important platform for cooperation. As Hikmet Hajiyev noted, cooperation is a crucial issue. NGOs and civil society institutions must actively participate in these processes and be widely represented,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, the third day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is underway in Baku.

On the first day, a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a roundtable of ministers, assemblies of women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban well-being were held. A ceremony for raising the flags of the United Nations and Azerbaijan also took place within the framework of the forum.

The second day of the forum drew attention with the first-ever Leaders Summit. High-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience were held that day. At the same time, the Mexico City pavilion was inaugurated within the framework of WUF13. The pavilion was presented as an important platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.