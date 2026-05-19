Extreme weather events create new risks for Azerbaijan - Deputy Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Climate change has evolved beyond an environmental issue into a fundamental factor shaping global economic development, food security, urbanization policy, water management and the future of agriculture, Ilhama Gadimova, Azerbaijan’s deputy agriculture minister, said during a panel discussion at the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

Speaking at an event titled “Early Warning Systems and Climate-Resilient Cities,” Gadimova said rising global temperatures, drought conditions, declining freshwater resources and other extreme hydrometeorological events are creating new risks for Azerbaijan.

“The agricultural sector is the most vulnerable to these threats,” she said. “Since agriculture is directly dependent on climate conditions and plays a strategic role in ensuring macroeconomic stability and food security, increasing resilience in this area is a priority.”

According to Gadimova, establishing early warning systems has become critically important for Azerbaijan.

“Early warning mechanisms are not simply tools for informing about threats,” she said. “They are essential for forecasting risks, making effective management decisions, protecting natural resources and ensuring overall productivity.”

Gadimova highlighted the integration of accurate agrometeorological forecasts into Azerbaijan’s Electronic Agriculture Information System (EKTIS) as a major strategic step.

She said the system enables farmers to receive operational data that helps them scientifically plan planting, irrigation and harvesting processes, while also taking preventive measures against frost, drought, hail and other climate-related risks.

As a result, she said, crop losses are minimized, financial sustainability in agriculture is strengthened and the country’s food supply stability is reinforced.

Gadimova also emphasized the growing role of artificial intelligence in agricultural resource management.

“Our strategy’s next key direction is the application of AI-based systems for the efficient management of agricultural resources,” she said.

According to Gadimova, Azerbaijan’s “Agricultural Artificial Intelligence” project for 2024–2026 continues to introduce modern technological solutions across the sector.

She said data from more than 180 climate stations, satellite imagery and soil analyses have already been integrated into a unified system, allowing the analysis of information covering more than 315,000 farmers and over 636,000 hectares of land.

Under the project, 14 of 33 AI-based models focused on crop productivity forecasting, plant health and irrigation management have already entered the integration phase, while the remaining models are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Gadimova said farmers in four regions are already receiving pest and disease warning notifications for four fruit varieties up to three days in advance.

“This directly supports reducing crop losses, saving resources and improving subsidy policy,” she added.

She also noted that integration of the system into the e-Agro, EKTIS and Yonca platforms is nearing completion.

WUF13 is being held in Baku from May 17 to 22 under cooperation between the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and the Azerbaijani government.

Held under the theme “Housing for All: Safe and Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements,” the forum brings together governments, experts, communities and international partners to discuss sustainable urban development and housing challenges.