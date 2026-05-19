Azerbaijan strongly supports global climate action programs, official says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Azerbaijan is taking significant steps to strengthen resilience against climate change and continues to actively support global climate initiatives, Khayyam Mammadov, first deputy chairman of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency, said during an event held within the framework of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

Speaking at a panel titled “Early Warning Systems and Climate-Resilient Cities,” Mammadov said Azerbaijan has demonstrated strong support for international programs aimed at combating climate change.

“Important initiatives in this direction were put forward during COP29,” he said.

According to Mammadov, both private companies and government institutions are working together to improve climate resilience and disaster preparedness.

“By combining engineering technologies, we are establishing automated observation and monitoring systems. This allows us to receive advance information about disasters and emergency events,” he said.

Mammadov stressed that early warning systems cannot be implemented effectively by a single country alone and require strong regional and international cooperation.

“Joint efforts by several countries make it possible to establish stronger and more effective systems,” he said. “Communities must support one another, and systems should be continuously improved.”

He also emphasized that sustainable urban planning projects have become a necessity rather than a choice in addressing climate-related challenges.

“We can overcome all these challenges only together,” Mammadov added.

WUF13 is being held in Baku from May 17 to 22 under cooperation between the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and the Azerbaijani government.

Held under the theme “Housing for All: Safe and Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements,” the forum brings together governments, experts, communities and international partners to discuss housing and sustainable urban development challenges.

The third day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is underway in Baku.

On the first day, a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a roundtable of ministers, assemblies of women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban well-being were held. A ceremony for raising the flags of the United Nations and Azerbaijan also took place within the framework of the forum.

The second day of the forum drew attention with the first-ever Leaders Summit. High-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience were held that day. At the same time, the Mexico City pavilion was inaugurated within the framework of WUF13. The pavilion was presented as an important platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.