Azerbaijan’s Special Forces undergo comprehensive inspection (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. In accordance with the approved training plan for 2026, an inspection was conducted in one of the military units of the Special Forces by the Main Military Inspectorate of the Ministry of Defense, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

At the outset of the inspection, the Battle Flag was brought onto the parade ground to mark the commencement of the inspection. A minute of silence was first observed in memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani nation, Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids, who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland. The National Anthem was performed accompanied by the military orchestra.

Following the drill review of military personnel and the inspection of the material training base, the servicemen solemnly marched in front of the grandstand.

During the inspection, the availability and condition of weapons and equipment, as well as logistics support assets, were inspected, and the operational-tactical and headquarters activities of the units in the terrain were assessed.

Additionally, servicemen were evaluated on command training and physical fitness standards.

In the end, relevant officials were given recommendations on improving the theoretical and practical knowledge and skills of servicemen, as well as on organizing service according to modern requirements.