President of Kyrgyzstan highlights importance of smart techs for mountainous regions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Kyrgyzstan stands for the development of smart technologies adapted to the specific needs of mountainous regions, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov said during a leaders' summit at the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

"We are talking about developing smart technologies adapted to the specific needs of mountainous regions, including the digitalization of municipal services, transportation, and energy supply systems," the head of state said.

Zhaparov emphasized that Kyrgyzstan believes it is essential to maximize the potential of hydroelectric and solar energy in mountainous regions to ensure energy independence and reduce emissions.

WUF13 is taking place in Baku from May 17 to 22 within the framework of cooperation between the UN-Habitat program and the Government of Azerbaijan.

The event's program brings together various stakeholders and representatives of like-minded groups to discuss one of the most pressing global challenges – the issue of housing provision.

Dedicated to the theme "Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities," WUF13 gathers national governments from around the world, as well as communities, professionals, and partners to exchange views, shape policy approaches, and accelerate action toward solutions in sustainable urban development.

The program provides an opportunity for high-level discussions through practical, solution-oriented platforms and interactive meeting formats, ensuring that global policy is anchored in local experience.