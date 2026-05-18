Kazakhstan ready to share expertise in AI and digitalization, PM says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Kazakhstan is ready to share its experience in the field of AI and digitalization through international cooperation platforms, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov said during a leaders' summit at the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, one of the most ambitious initiatives of Kazakhstan is the development of the city of Alatau in the Almaty region as a center of advanced urban growth. Also, last year, Kazakhstan adopted a law on Artificial Intelligence, creating a legal framework for the safe, transparent, and human-centered use of AI technologies.

"We have declared 2026 the year of digitalization and artificial intelligence to highlight our strategic focus on technological transformation and the development and management of modern cities. Kazakhstan is ready to share its experience in the field of AI and digitalization through international cooperation platforms, in particular through the newly established ESCAP Center for Digital Solutions for Sustainable Development of Asia and the Pacific in Almaty," he said.

Bektenov noted that the new Constitution of Kazakhstan, recently adopted through a national referendum, raises environmental protection to the level of a fundamental state value.

"Today, against the backdrop of climate change and growing scarcity, sustainable water resources management is becoming an integral component of sustainable urban development. In this context, we are promoting the initiative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to establish an international water organization under the auspices of the United Nations," the Prime Minister said.