Libyan leader thanks President Ilham Aliyev for hosting WUF13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. We express our sincere gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and the friendly people of Azerbaijan for hosting the 13th session of the World Urban Forum in Baku, Mohamed Younis al-Menfi, President of the Presidential Council of the State of Libya, said at the leaders' summit within the framework of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

''Baku is an example of a combination of historical heritage and modern urban planning,'' he added.

"We express our sincere gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and the friendly people of Azerbaijan for hosting the 13th session of the World Urban Forum in Baku, a city that represents a model of interaction between authenticity and modernization," he stressed.

According to al-Menfi, Baku is also an example of harmony between historical heritage and a modern vision of urban development.

WUF13 is taking place in Baku from May 17 through 22 within the framework of cooperation between the UN-Habitat program and the Azerbaijani Government.

The event's program brings together various stakeholders and representatives of like-minded groups to discuss one of the most pressing global challenges – the issue of housing provision.

Dedicated to the theme "Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities," WUF13 gathers national governments from around the world, as well as communities, professionals, and partners to exchange views, shape policy approaches, and accelerate action toward solutions in sustainable urban development.

The program provides an opportunity for high-level discussions through practical, solution-oriented platforms and interactive meeting formats, ensuring that global policy is anchored in local experience.