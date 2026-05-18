Housing means human dignity, security, and hope - King of Eswatini

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Housing isn't just concrete and steel; it's human dignity, security, stability, and hope, His Majesty King Mswati III of Eswatini said at the leaders' summit within the framework of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

He noted that billions of people worldwide face inadequate housing, rapid urban growth, climate disasters, and poverty.

"A city's true resilience is measured not by the height of its skyscrapers, but by its ability to protect and strengthen its residents, especially the most vulnerable," the King emphasized.

Mswati III stated that the Eswatini government is implementing ambitious programs to ensure affordable housing, quality infrastructure, and environmental sustainability.

According to him, the "Strategy 2030" program, launched in 2025, is developed in alignment with the New Urban Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals.

The King added that stronger international cooperation is needed to address the challenges of urbanization and climate change.

"We must increase investment in renewable energy, green infrastructure, and climate-resilient housing," he said.

In conclusion to his speech, Mswati III thanked the government and people of Azerbaijan for their hospitality and praised the development of Baku.