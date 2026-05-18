Mexico City Mayor lays out 2030 roadmap on new urban agenda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. In 2028, Mexico will focus on shaping a new urban agenda by 2030, including housing policy, the right to the city, and urbanism, Clara Brugada, the Mayor of Mexico City, told Trend on the sidelines of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.

"We believe that in 2028, the main discussion of the forum will be centered on the agenda leading up to 2030 - this marks the conclusion of an important period proposed by the UN and various countries to promote the reduction of inequality and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals," she said.

"Therefore, in 2028, we will focus on building a new urban agenda, a new global agenda by 2030, and once again the cities of the world will come together to discuss housing policy, the right to the city, and urbanism," Brugada added.