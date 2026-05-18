Nigerian official highlights Azerbaijan's Baku as benchmark for urban governance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Baku is an example of city management for many countries, Ahmadu Bello, Chief Urban Planning Specialist for the Federal Capital Territory of Abuja, Nigeria, told Trend on the sidelines of WUF13 held in Baku.

In his opinion, the World Urban Forum (WUF13), held in Baku, is an important platform for strengthening international cooperation in the field of urban governance.

He noted that the forum brings together city administrators from around the world. According to Ahmadu Belo, Baku is an example for many countries due to its unique model of city management.

"Baku attracts attention by combining rich culture with the harmony of modern life and historical heritage. Many people want to study Baku's experience in the field of city management," he stressed.

Bello added that meetings with representatives of various countries and organizations were held within the framework of the forum, and opportunities for cooperation were discussed.

"We are exchanging experiences, especially in Africa, regarding programs aimed at nature conservation, urban development, and carbon reduction," Bello added.

The Nigerian official stated that the experience gained under WUF13 will be applied in his country in the future. "The issues discussed here coincide with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Every country seeks to achieve these goals," he concluded.