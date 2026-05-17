Сlosing session of ministerial meeting on New Urban Agenda wraps up in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The "Ministerial Meeting on the New Urban Agenda (NUA) – Closing Session" was held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

At the conclusion of the meeting, it is envisioned to strengthen political commitments to the implementation of the New Urban Agenda, place housing policy at the center of sustainable urban development, and formulate new approaches to accelerate action by 2036.

The outcomes of the event will be reflected in a final document, which will contribute to the NUA mid-term review process, the HLPF 2026 discussions, as well as the "Baku Call to Action" initiative, which is one of the main final documents of WUF13.