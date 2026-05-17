Azerbaijan makes key contribution to advancing Agenda 2030 - UN-Habitat official (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Expanding the participation of local communities and NGOs in global processes could become one of Azerbaijan's key contributions to the implementation of Agenda 2030 and the UN New Urban Agenda, Wycliffe Tongwa, a representative of the UN-Habitat Partnerships Unit, told Trend on the sidelines of WUF13 in Baku.

According to him, Azerbaijan is capable of making a significant contribution to the advancement of Agenda 2030 through the partnerships being formed in the country during the forum, as well as by developing ties between local and international organizations.

"My appeal to countries is to empower local communities and NGOs, and to encourage them to actively cooperate and participate in global processes," Tongwa emphasized.

He also noted the importance of involving local communities in the implementation processes of the New Urban Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In his view, bringing information and reporting mechanisms on these areas down to the population level will be a good and proper start.