Opening of session "Women's Assembly: Co-creating Gender-Transformative Strategies" kicks off (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The opening of the session titled "Women's Assembly: Co-creating Gender-Transformative Strategies" is being held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs of Azerbaijan, Bahar Muradova, stated that Azerbaijan is always ready to support international cooperation and exchange of experience.

According to her, as a country that has experienced the consequences of conflict for many years, Azerbaijan promotes a sustainable recovery model and human-centered urban development in the post-conflict period.

"Azerbaijan is ready to continue supporting international cooperation and exchange of experience in this field. We believe that the discussions and outcomes achieved within WUF13 will contribute to the development of more inclusive, sustainable, and human-centered cities," she noted.

In her turn, the Minister of Housing and Urban Planning of Bahrain, Amna bint Ahmed Al Rumaihi, highlighted in her speech that WUF13 is an extremely important platform for exchanging experiences and exploring global challenges and their solutions.

The 6th and first female President of the Republic of Mauritius, Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, drew attention in her address to the vital importance of strengthening the role of women in the environments they live in. She noted that reinforcing steps aimed at promoting entrepreneurship among women and enhancing their skills is also crucial.

The UN Women Representative in Georgia and Coordinator for the South Caucasus, Kaori Ishikawa, stated that women must collectively combat the challenges they face.

"Women are increasingly taking up seats in parliaments. However, the reality remains that women face discrimination in politics and other fields. This is also reflected in their housing security. We must achieve the restoration of justice in the provision of adequate housing. Women face unequal incomes and opportunities in this area. We must strive to take into account the aspirations of both women and men. Particular attention should be paid to housing security against the backdrop of climate change," Ishikawa emphasized.