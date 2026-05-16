EFES-2026 exercise participants fulfill coastal assault task from sea (VIDEO)

Photo: Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. During the EFES-2026 multinational joint exercise held in Türkiye, the next tasks were successfully carried out, a source in the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told Trend.

According to the exercise plan, military personnel from the participating countries conducted a coastal assault from the sea.

Groups on high-speed boats approached the positions of the simulated enemy located along the coast. Under intense fire support, they then landed ashore, overcame engineering obstacles, and swiftly neutralized the defensive positions.

As a result of the effectively conducted operation, the coastline was completely cleared, creating safe conditions for the landing of amphibious forces.